Further arrests have been made in connection with a stabbing near Accrington mosque.

Officers were called to Lower Antley Street at 2.37pm on Friday following reports of an assault which happened outside Raza Jamia Masjid and found a man in his 40s had suffered an injury to his back, consistent with being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Lancashire Police were called to the Raza Jamia Masjid in Accrington, on Friday at 2.30pm following reports a man in his 40s had been attacked. | Google

At 5.15pm on Friday officers were then called to Steiner Street following reports that around a dozen people were fighting in the street with weapons.

At 5.18pm they were called to Craven Street following reports of a further assault where a man was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with being stabbed in the neck.

His condition has improved over the weekend and is now described as serious but stable.

All three incidents are being treated as linked.

Ishtaq Hussain, 33, of no fixed address, was last night charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing of a bladed article, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “As our enquiries continue, our colleagues in Warwickshire arrested a 22-year-old man from Accrington overnight on suspicion of attempted murder.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

A 36-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman – all from Accrington and all arrested on suspicion of affray – have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

They added: “We continue to have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case, who have made progress over the weekend.

“However, we are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to either make contact with us or independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Residents will have seen a significant police presence in the area over the weekend and our increased patrols will continue this week.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1245 of 18th July 2025.Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.