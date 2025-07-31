Two men have been charged and more arrests made following a stabbing outside a mosque and a series of violent incidents in Accrington earlier this month.

The trouble began when police were called to Lower Antley Street outside Raza Jamia Masjid at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 18.

Officers found man in his 40s had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

The trouble began when police were called to a stabbing on Lower Antley Street outside Raza Jamia Masjid | Google

Later that day, officers were called to reports of around a dozen people fighting with weapons on Steiner Street at around 5.15pm.

Just minutes later, at 5.18pm, another report came in of a second stabbing on Craven Street following an earlier incident on Richmond Street.

A man was found with a stab wound to the neck and taken to hospital.

All three incidents are being treated as linked.

Two men have been charged and remanded in connection with the violence so far. They are:

Ishtaq Hussain, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.

Aiwaz Hussain, 22, of Monk Street, Accrington, was charged with Section 18 wounding.

20-year-old man from Preston was aslo arrested today on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

In addition, Mudaser Hussain, 18, and Kasim Hussain, 20 – who were previously wanted – handed themselves in and were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Police are still looking for Imran Hussain, 32, also known as Imtiaz or Immy.

He is from Accrington and has links to Coventry and the West Midlands.

Officers want to speak to him in connection with the mosque stabbing, an unrelated robbery and failing to appear at court.

Police are still looking for Imran Hussain, 32, in connection with a stabbing outside a mosque in Accrington | Lancashire Police

A 36-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman - all from Accrington – who were previously arrested on suspicion of affray were released on bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case, who have made significant progress in this investigation.

“However, we are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to either make contact with us or independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1245 of July 18.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.