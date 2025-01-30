Lancashire bakery Oddies closes after 120 years with intriguing statement of hope - January's top stories

These were the Lancashire Post’s top online stories in January.

From the sad closure of one of Lancashire’s historic bakeries, to testing expensive tyres, farmhouses for sale and the best of Retro, these stories were the ones you wanted to read.

Here are the links:

Lancashire bakery Oddies closes after 120 years - and the intriguing statement that could mean hope

Review: We swap cheap tyres for premium tyres to see if it's worth paying extra

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

25 of the best places in Lancashire for an afternoon tea you need to try in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

37 incredible nostalgic photos of Preston streets and vehicles in the 1960s

41 amazing retro pictures of Camelot Theme Park in Lancashire during the 1980s and 1990s

210 homes planned for either side of road leading into Darwen countryside

RSPCA Preston: Meet 12 adorable cats and dogs looking for new homes in Lancashire

