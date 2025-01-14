Lancashire bakery Oddies closes after 120 years - and the intriguing statement that could mean hope
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Oddies, which had shops in Pendle and Burnley, closed its doors on Saturday after 120 years, having sounded the alarm bells in November when new buyers pulled out of a sale at the last minute.
The family-owned business said it was “beginning to see the shoots of recovery” from ecomoic slowdown compounded by the pandemic, however, cost pressures - including energy prices - had put a “heavy strain on the company’s finances and ultimately the cost to reinvest and recover.”
They explored alternatives to closing the business as a whole and said it “sadly has not yet reached a positive conclusion, leading to the closure on Saturday. Loyal customers rushed out to secure the last of their favourite items before it was too late and staff members said working for Oddies had been “like one big happy family”.
So, what’s the latest?
The business is supporting staff in finding suitable alternative employment, but has made intriguing comments on its future. In a larger piece thanking staff and customers, the firm says it “continues in discussions with parties who have interest in the business.”
They have also released a statement saying: “Whilst the bakeries are now closed, we’re working incredibly hard behind the scenes to negotiate with interested parties, and hope to come to a resolution in the coming weeks.”
The Post has asked, but no further details on what this means in terms of jobs or premises reopening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.