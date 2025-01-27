25 of the best places in Lancashire for an afternoon tea you need to try in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:57 GMT

Discover some of the top-rated venues in Lancashire offering afternoon tea – the perfect spots to visit in 2025

Whether you're looking for a traditional experience or a contemporary twist on the classic, these places have something for everyone.

Afternoon tea is a beloved British tradition, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in a warm cuppa, freshly baked scones and delicious sandwiches, all while enjoying a relaxing catch-up with family and friends.

Take a look at our gallery below to find 25 spots in the county that you need to try this year:

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious."

1. The Imperial Hotel

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious." | Google

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ | 4.8 out of 5 (372 Google reviews) | "Visited here for a afternoon tea. Amazing food and service."

2. BonBons Coffee Bar

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ | 4.8 out of 5 (372 Google reviews) | "Visited here for a afternoon tea. Amazing food and service." | Google

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting."

3. Mazzei Café

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting." | Contributed

Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HX | 4.9 out of 5 (103 Google reviews) | "Exceptionally good cakes, tea and coffee at this small independent café."

4. Four One Two

Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HX | 4.9 out of 5 (103 Google reviews) | "Exceptionally good cakes, tea and coffee at this small independent café." | Google

