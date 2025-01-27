25 of the best places in Lancashire for an afternoon tea you need to try in 2025

Whether you're looking for a traditional experience or a contemporary twist on the classic, these places have something for everyone.
Afternoon tea is a beloved British tradition, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in a warm cuppa, freshly baked scones and delicious sandwiches, all while enjoying a relaxing catch-up with family and friends.
Take a look at our gallery below to find 25 spots in the county that you need to try this year:
