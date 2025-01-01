Whether it’s the revitalising air of the classic UK countryside or the romanticised honest graft of agriculture, farming has long been a captivating and beloved part of British life and culture.
There really is something magical about the industry, a charm imbued in the work that farmers across the country carry out each day to ensure that our supermarkets are full and well-stocked.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Granted, the hard labour required to make a go of what is a famously punishing line of work is not for everyone, but for those looking to get their hands on a slice of the much-loved Lancashire countryside, we’ve put together a list of some North West farmhouses on the market.
Whether you want to make a go of it as a 21st century Old McDonald, to convert dilapidated and disused farm buildings into sleek modern properties, or to make your own dream home in a cosy farmhouse in the hills, these pieces of real estate will certainly catch the eye...
Also, be sure not to miss...
The 24 best and highest-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool, Lytham, Fleetwood, and Cleveleys
Abandoned pigeon infested 3-bed Blackpool home for sale at auction for bargain price of just £12,000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.