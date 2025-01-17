Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major housing development is on the cards, expanding a Lancashire town into the surrounding countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reaper Ltd have submitted an Environmenal Impact Assessment (EIA) screening report document to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, ahead of an outline planning application for 210 houses on land north and south of Marsh House Lane, Darwen.

Currently, housing abruptly stops and the road leads out into open countryside in the direction of Hoddlesden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where development is proposed | Google

The development would see up to 125 dwellings on the northern parcel of land, with up to 85 dwellings proposed on the southern parcel. In total, the area of both parcels is approximately 11 hectares and it is suggested that homes are located on the central part of the site, with the eastern and western edges of the site free from development. This is due to historic mining constraints on the edges of the site and the need for bulk earthworks to address the existing land gradients. These areas will feature landscaping and public open space.

The southern parcel and the southern area of the northern parcel are allocated as Housing Growth Sites in the Blackburn with Darwen Local Plan. The northern part of the northern parcel is allocated as a Housing Commitment, however, planning permission has not been granted for housing on this area of the site.

The housing masterplan for Marsh House Lane | Cass/Reaper/BwD Council

Access to the northern parcel would be gained via a new simple priority junction on Marsh House Lane. Access to the southern parcel would be taken off Pole Lane via a simple T junction.

Reaper and its agent suggests to Blackburn with Darwen Council that there is no need for an EIA to support the proposed development anf that “any potential effects that may arise from the project are localised and can be managed through planning conditions attached to any planning permission granted or can be mitigated by following good construction practices.”