The organisers of a campaign to save a beloved community pub in Accrington have made a heartbreaking admission.

Hundreds of heartbroken locals came together to sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors before it ceased trading in May.

A spokesperson for Thwaites said that it was not viable to keep it open.

Organisers of a campaign to save the Hare & Hounds Pub in Accrington have decided to stop fighting | Google

Less than a week later, the building, located at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has appeared on Rightmove via Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn, for £495,000.

A Facebook page named Save the Hare and Hounds was then set up after to save the coomunity pub.

The group, unrelenting in their fight held numerous fundraisers and meetings to see what could be done to save it.

However, a public meeting, which was held at Enfield Cricket Club in Accrington last month revealed a low turnout of people.

Updating the 823 members in the public group earlier this week, the spokesperson said that it was with a “real sadness” that they had made the decision to close the campaign.

They said: “It’s with real sadness that we have to announce the closure of the Save the Hare and Hounds campaign.

“Over the past months, our small team has invested a huge amount of time, energy and our own money into trying to keep the pub open.

“Unfortunately, before further costs start to mount, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to call it a day.

“We know that everyone has busy lives and, naturally, priorities change. It’s become clear that the wider community isn’t as engaged with the campaign as it once was, and without that support we simply can’t continue.”

It's the end of an era as the locals have given up the fight to save the community pub | Rightmove

They added: “We want to sincerely thank every single person who has engaged with us, backed us, and offered support along the way. Your encouragement has meant so much.

“Any money collected through the campaign will be donated to a local Clayton charity, so that it still goes back into our community.

“Thank you again to everyone who stood alongside us – we truly did everything we could.”

The building is still for sale on Rightmove.