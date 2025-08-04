The people behind a campaign to save a beloved community pub in Accrington have issued a warning to locals after a low turnout at a meeting.

Hundreds of heartbroken locals came together to sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors before it ceased trading in May.

A spokesperson for Thwaites said that it was not viable to keep it open.

the latest public meeting, which was held at Enfield Cricket Club in Accrington on Thursday, July 24, at 7pm, revealed a low turnout of people. | Rightmove

Less than a week later, the building, located at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has appeared on Rightmove via Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn, for £495,000.

A ‘Save the Hare and Hounds’ group was set up with numerous fundraisers, and meetings to see what could be done to save it.

However, the latest public meeting, which was held at Enfield Cricket Club in Accrington on Thursday, July 24, at 7pm, revealed a low turnout of people.

A spokesperson for Help Save the Hare & Hounds campaign said: “After the very low attendance at the last public meeting, the Friends of the Hare & Hounds are trying to gauge public feeling for the campaign.

“There is still lots to do, which is costing the team time and money (currently at their own costs) but if the community aren't bothered anymore then it's not fair to expect this from the team.”

They added: “The team need an engaged community who are prepared to put themselves out to get this pub back open.

“This means attending meetings, giving up your time and at times putting your money where your mouth is.

“The 'Friends' are already doing this. It will also mean helping out in the pub in various ways once we get it back open.”

A pool was then devised asking if locals ‘Still want the Hare & Hounds?’ to which 80 per cent voted yes.

As it currently stands, the building has not been sold and is still on Rightmove for £495,000.