Locals of a much loved community pub in Accrington are still fighting to keep it running despite a closing date looming.

The Hare & Hounds pub, which was due to close at the start of the month was granted a week’s reprieve to host VE Day celebrations.

Thwaites Brewery has confirmed Accrington pub The Hare & Hounds is to close. | Google

However, joy was soon met with heartache as Thwaites Brewery have confirmed the sad news that it will still be closing.

The pub based at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, is set to go on the market with the pub continuing to trade as normal in the short term.

Locals, unrelenting in their fight to save it, set up a petition in order to make the powers that be rethink their decision, and have also more recently added a survey to gauge people’s response.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for Thwaites confirmed the pub is set to be marketed for sale, but would continue to trade as normal in the short term.

They said: “We have worked with our local operator over several years trying to make the site more profitable.

“This includes reducing drink prices, funding satellite TV and live weekly entertainment which, along with the great service provided by our operator, has made the pub busier but alas, not more profitable.”

Heartbroken locals are relentlessly trying to save it. | Google

In an updated statement they confirmed the pub would be closing.

They added: “After a significant period working with a very good local operator, we’ve made the decision to close the Hare and Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors given the costs associated with running the venue. The implications of the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget have only further contributed to this decision.

“We aim to market the pub for sale shortly and have no plans to impose a restrictive covenant on the sale.

“We remain committed to our other pubs in the area including our two pubs in Accrington – The Grey Horse and The Victoria, which have both benefited from refurbishment investment over the past two years.”

Although no date has been given, it is thought the pub will cease trading at some point this month.

If you would like to add you voice to the Hare & Hounds pub survey click HERE.