A much loved community pub that closed its doors for good last Sunday has went on the market.

Hundreds of heartbroken locals came together and sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors before it ceased trading on Sunday, May 10.

Rightmove/Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn

Now, less than a week later, the building, located at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has appeared on Rightmove via Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn, for £495,000.

The post reads: “Lesiure facility for sale.

“Key features:

“Opportunity to acquire Freehold of public house and restaurant premises with four bed living accommodation.

“Parking provision for 16 vehicles.

“Substantial site of 0.3 Acre.

“Excellent main road position.

“Fronting Whalley Road (A680) in a prominent corner position at its junction with Blackburn Road and Burnley Road (A678) within the heart of Clayton-le-Moors approximately one mile from Junction 7 of the M65 motorway. Whalley Road links Accrington with Great Harwood, Whalley and thereafter Clitheroe in the Ribble Valley.”

Locals tried everything they could to keep their beloved pub open. | Rightmove/Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn

The post adds that the ground floor is predominantly open plan comprising a bar servery, bar lounge, games room, with ladies and gents toilets.

The first floor has three double bedrooms, single bedroom, three-piece bathroom and separate kitchen and that there is also a former function room which is used for storage.

Externally, the site extends to 0.3 acre with a tarmacadam car park for 16 vehicles and a beer garden which is accessed from Burnley Road and that it is also possible to extend the parking provision if required.

The building, located at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has appeared on Rightmove via Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn, for £495,000. | Rightmove/Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn

Upon hearing of it’s impending closure locals, unrelenting in their fight to save the pub, set up a petition in order to make the powers that be rethink their decision with more than 700 people putting their names to it.

However, a spokesperson for Thwaites said that it was not viable to keep it open.

