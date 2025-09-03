It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure - The Alston pub in Longridge to close
Last orders will be called at The Alston on Inglewhite Road on Sunday, September 28.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of The Alston on Sunday 28th September.
“Over the years, this pub has been more than a business - Its been a place of community, laughter, friendship and unforgettable moments.
“Join us for farewell drinks on Saturday 20th September from 6pm, I would love to see you all before I take a well earned break. With Love Michelle & The Alston Team.”
While no reason has been given for the impending closure, they went on to thank customers.
They added: “I want to thank every single person who has supported us - from our brilliant staff (past & present) to our amazing regulars who helped make The Alston what it was.”
The kitchen will close a week beforehand on Sunday, September 21, with a reduced menu until then.
The bar will remain open for the last week “dependent on stock levels”.