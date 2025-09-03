The owners of a beloved Londridge pub have announced that it will close at the end of the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last orders will be called at The Alston on Inglewhite Road on Sunday, September 28.

Last orders will be called at The Alston on Inglewhite Road on Sunday, September 28.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of The Alston on Sunday 28th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years, this pub has been more than a business - Its been a place of community, laughter, friendship and unforgettable moments.

“Join us for farewell drinks on Saturday 20th September from 6pm, I would love to see you all before I take a well earned break. With Love Michelle & The Alston Team.”

While no reason has been given for the impending closure, they went on to thank customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alston pub in Longridge will be closing at the end of the month | Google

They added: “I want to thank every single person who has supported us - from our brilliant staff (past & present) to our amazing regulars who helped make The Alston what it was.”

The kitchen will close a week beforehand on Sunday, September 21, with a reduced menu until then.

The bar will remain open for the last week “dependent on stock levels”.