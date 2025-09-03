It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure - The Alston pub in Longridge to close

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:15 BST
The owners of a beloved Londridge pub have announced that it will close at the end of the month.

Last orders will be called at The Alston on Inglewhite Road on Sunday, September 28.

Last orders will be called at The Alston on Inglewhite Road on Sunday, September 28.
Last orders will be called at The Alston on Inglewhite Road on Sunday, September 28.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of The Alston on Sunday 28th September.

“Over the years, this pub has been more than a business - Its been a place of community, laughter, friendship and unforgettable moments.

“Join us for farewell drinks on Saturday 20th September from 6pm, I would love to see you all before I take a well earned break. With Love Michelle & The Alston Team.”

While no reason has been given for the impending closure, they went on to thank customers.

The Alston pub in Longridge will be closing at the end of the month
The Alston pub in Longridge will be closing at the end of the month | Google

They added: “I want to thank every single person who has supported us - from our brilliant staff (past & present) to our amazing regulars who helped make The Alston what it was.”

The kitchen will close a week beforehand on Sunday, September 21, with a reduced menu until then.

The bar will remain open for the last week “dependent on stock levels”.

