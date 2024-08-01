Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a bid to become greener and more sustainable, the leisure centre has been targeted for some energy-saving measures.

A popular Lancashire leisure centre is set to receive a nearly quarter of a million pound grant to be used for energy-saving improvements.

Hyndburn Borough Council has been awarded a grant of £241,447 from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF) to implement energy-saving measures at Hyndburn Leisure Centre.

The SPSF grant was awarded after a successful bid from the Council and it will specifically fund measures including replacement variable speed fans and a new monitoring system, allowing for greater control of the energy used at the centre, particularly in the winter months.

Councillor Noordad Aziz, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, said: “As part of our sustainability strategy within the Council, this grant represents a significant step towards our goal of creating a more sustainable and energy-efficient leisure centre at the Church site.

Hyndburn Leisure Centre features a swimming pool, gym, beauty studio, sauna and café. | Hyndburn Borough Council

“By investing in green technologies, we not only reduce our environmental impact but also ensure long-term cost savings.”

The leisure centre, located on Henry Street in Accrington, is immensely popular among residents as it offers a range of activities and facilities from swimming to gym glasses.

Sport England Executive Director for Place Lisa Dodd-Mayne said: “Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active.

“Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves and difficulties with retaining staff.

In addition to the SPSF grant, the Council today approved an additional capital investment of £525,085 for plant replacement and further energy efficiency works.

These works may include upgrading shower water systems, replacing old lighting with LED fittings, and enhancing external lighting throughout the centre and car park.

The centre is located on Henry Street in Accrington. | Google

Councillor Aziz said: “The additional funding from the Council alongside the Sport England grant means we can achieve further savings by completing all this work together.”

Despite the challenges posed by rising energy costs, the Council remains committed to creating a greener, more sustainable leisure centre for the community.

Hyndburn Leisure Centre has previously been identified as the Council’s highest emitter of CO2 due to a defunct fossil-fuelled plant.

Since then the Council has significantly reduced the CO2 emissions by 70%, which on an annual basis is around 390 tonnes.

