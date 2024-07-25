Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Lancashire sports village will bring a hub of leisure and health facilities to the local community.

On Wednesday July 24, Hyndburn Borough Council marked a significant stage in the development of community health and leisure facilities in Hyndburn.

The occasion was the celebration of a major construction milestone for the new £12 million Wilson Sports Village facility in Clayton-le-Moors, which promises to be a hub of inclusive and diverse leisure services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also marked the official announcement by Sport England of their £2.4 million investment with the objective of supplying the right sports facilities in the right areas as a key to getting more people doing sport and physical activity across the nation.

Councillor Munsif Dad stood outside the Wilson Sports Village with officers from Hyndburn and representatives from Hyndburn Leisure. | Hyndburn Borough Council

The event, held on the very grounds of the future complex, showcased the completed steel structure of the facility, and attendees had the opportunity to tour the site, including the athletics track, sports pitches, and woodland areas.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Executive Director for Place at Sport England, said: “The Wilson Sports Village is a testament to both the Council’s and Sport England’s commitment to health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the help of £2.4m of Sport England funding via the National Lottery, this is genuinely a landmark development for Hyndburn, with the ambition for the Sports Village to be a catalyst to help more people, of all abilities, get physically active for the benefit of their wellbeing.”

A closer look at what Wilson Sports Village will look like once completed. | Hyndburn Council

Construction of the facility is being managed by leading leisure development specialist Alliance Leisure in partnership with ISG and is anticipated to open in Spring 2025.

It will feature a 25-metre swimming pool, a fitness suite, sauna & steam room, a multi-purpose studio, café, and extensive changing facilities.

Councillor Munsif Dad, Leader of Hyndburn Council said: “Our aim is to ensure that Wilson Sports Village serves as a hub for all, enhancing our outreach and support for people with disabilities and additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The steel frame has gone up at Wilson Sports Village. | Hyndburn Borough Council

“Just here today I’ve met with so many groups who currently use the site and will benefit from this development, including Accrington Road Runners, Super Slow Way and Wheels for All.”

Joe McTague, Chief Operating Officer of Wheels for All said: “We are thrilled to be involved in this exciting new facility.

“We have used the running track at Wilson Playing Fields for more than 17 years, providing an inclusive cycling programme that gives people, regardless of age and ability, the opportunity to cycle on a regular basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also saw community-led discussions about the upcoming Active Environment Strategy for Hyndburn, an initiative to boost physical activity across the borough using the many fantastic outdoor places and spaces the area has to offer.