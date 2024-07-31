A CGI of what the new sports hub could look like.

Campaigners who want to create a state-of-the-art community and sports hub in Garstang need to raise nearly £196,000 by the end of August.

An impressive £547,032 has already been raised over the past six months towards the refit, the first phase of which will cost £702,734.

Almost £196,000 is therefore still needed, but the project team only have until August 31 to find it.

This is because a large chunk of the money already raised – £280,000 – has come from the UK Partnership Fund, government cash which will be distributed via Wyre Council.

The facility will have space for meetings.

However, that funding must be spent by the end of the financial year or it will be returned to the government. As a result, spades need to be in the ground by this September in order for the grant to be spent by the end of March.

The idea of a new clubhouse has been discussed for years, prompted by inadequate and cramped facilities at the current Riverside club which is a base for local football, rugby union, cricket, tennis, running and canoeing groups

However, the pandemic meant the plans had to be put on hold so a proper fundraising campaign did not get underway until the end of 2023.

The plans for the clubhouse include six new changing rooms, a cricket viewing area and first aid room, a hospitality/meeting room, a WiFi-controlled cricket scoreboard, a bigger social area, two new enclosed cricket practice nets and the adoption of renewable energy.

The social area will have a great view of the cricket pitch.

Charlie Collinson, chairman of Garstang Sports and Social Club, knows exactly how beneficial sport can be to youngsters growing up.

A retired detective, he used to work in cities with deprived estates and saw first-hand how having nothing to do affected young minds.

He said: “I have been involved in sport all my life and I know the benefit of what playing sport can do for a youngster.

"The sports club is a safe environment where people can bring their children and know they are under supervision, being coached.

Another example of how the exterior might look.

"You come here on a Friday night and there will be 150 kids here. I’m a great believer in letting a child find a sport, and encouraging them to just go with it.”

In fact, some former members have not just “gone with it”, they have even made a career out of it, such as Sam Dugdale of Sale Sharks.

But as beneficial as sport can be to people of all ages, the new hub aims to be a focal point of the community which any organisation can use if there is no sport on.

New housing developments are springing up in and around Garstang, and are likely to continue to do so for some years yet.

The current clubhouse was built in 1994 and is now not fit for purpose.

Mr Collinson therefore had a message for developers whose homes are going to considerably boost the local population over the next decade or so.

He said: “You are building the houses, we are providing the sport that people in those houses are going to want to take part in. We appeal to those developers and local businesses who have not yet got involved – we have a five-week window now, so come on board with a donation to us.

"To a major building company, a donation of £20,000 is small potatoes, but to us it’s a lifesaver.”

Alison Pearson who is a volunteer for cricket and rugby and a member of the project committee, said a number of fundraising initiatives were coming up. She explained: "Soon, we will be launching ‘Buy a Brick’ where the community can purchase a milestone foundation in the club.

"Other fundraising events include Pilates on the Pitch, a grand auction and a golf day.

"On Saturday 3rd August we will have a stand at the renowned Garstang Show with games, raffle and opportunities to support the project. There will also be a ‘Club War’ with a cricket T20 fixture between a cricket club selection versus a rugby club selection at Garstang on August 16.”

There is only one communal shower room at present, and it does not adjoin the changing rooms.

Anyone would would like to donate should do so via the its online crowdfunder page.

Alternatively, any developer or local business who would like to donate to the project should email Mr Collinson via [email protected]