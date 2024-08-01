Two Darwen playgrounds that were ‘desperate for improvements’ receive £200,000 investment
The children’s playgrounds in Bold Venture Park and Whitehall Park have received huge investment of £100,000 each.
Back in March funding for the improvement of parks right across the borough was announced, as part of the council’s budget for 2024-2025.
£200,000 of it has been spent on the children’s playground areas at Whitehall Park and Bold Venture Parks, giving Darwen’s children a great place to visit that allows them to stay active and get some fresh air too.
Whitehall Park’s play area is now fully open for the school holidays and is already seeing plenty of use.
The play area at Bold Venture Park is due to open imminently as the final modifications and safety checks take place.
Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Operations, Councillor Jim Smith, said: “I have visited both parks since the work has been undertaken and already, I can see from the delight on the children’s faces how welcome these investments are to their local parks.
At Whitehall Park, there is a wide range of new equipment which is inclusive to all including swings, including one suitable for visitors with mobility disabilities; a floor level roundabout, and even a hatch to serve ice cream from.
It also has a new cycle track, similar to the popular one installed at Witton Park earlier this year which is perfect for children who are new to riding a bike.
Local volunteers Lucy Derbyshire, Rita Billington and Vicki Davies who are part of the Whitehall Park Supporters Group said: “Years ago, people from the borough had to travel out of town to visit a park which was such a shame.
“However, now, Whitehall Park is accessible for everybody and allows children to be active in a safe space and it’s so nice to see the children enjoying it.
At Bold Venture Park, the changes have meant that the play area now has a real outdoor adventure feel.
These new features include a brand-new wood mulch area created especially for toddlers, a rope bridge, climbing frame and even a red train placed at the park.
Warren Chapman and Jenny Foy from Friends of Bold Venture Park, said: “We are absolutely thrilled about the investment to Bold Venture Park.
“The play area is incredibly well used and simply worn out through use, so the upgrade is welcomed.
“It’s the biggest council investment we have seen in 20 years which some would say is long overdue, however we hope that this is a model for further improvements to the park, especially to the path surfaces.”
A further £100,000 has been committed for repairs to play equipment right across the borough, so expect to see work being done at other parks very soon.
