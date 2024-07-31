£10 million student accomodation block saved at the 11th hour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Preston city centre student accomodation block has been saved at the eleventh hour.

Construction has resumed on the 218-bedroom redevelopment of Innovation House on Sizer Street after a group of original investors, who risked losing £10m in deposits, purchased the site.

The Printworks, a student development project in Preston by the property developers Ladson Group, halted last year and entered receivership under lender UK Bridge Loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site went to auction, and although they did not make the highest bid, the investor group managed to secure the property through a section 5 notice. This legal provision gives leaseholders the first right of refusal if they can match the highest bid.

The Printworks on Sizer Street had to halt developlemt last year but can now continue. | Google Maps

Alex Enache, one of the investors leading the rescue of the Printworks project, said: “When the receiver put the property up for sale at auction, we knew we had to act quickly and decisively.

“We convinced the receiver to serve us a section 5 notice, which gave us the leverage we needed to stay in the game.

“On auction day, we faced intense competition and did not initially place the highest bid. However, thanks to the section 5 notice, we were able to match the highest bid and secure the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investor group, now operating as Sizer Street Student Accommodation, has appointed Abode Contracting to complete the project.

The development includes two blocks following the demolition of the former Innovation House, near the UCLan campus.

The larger block, facing Ashmoor Street, will have 136 studios over four storeys, while the second block will feature 84 studios across five storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enache confirmed the project is “progressing smoothly” and anticipates completion by August 2025, just in time for the new student intake at UCLan.