Preston Starbucks branch at Preston railway station closes for refurbishment
The coffee kiosk at Preston railway station closed this week while work takes place to update the outlet to Starbucks’ latest ‘concept’ design.
Documents submitted to Preston City Council state that the new-look refreshment stop - which will remain in the same location on platform 4 - will “enhance the customer experience and introduce new products to the current range”.
What’s changing?
The Lancashire Post asked the coffee retailer for further details about what difference customers could expect, but was told the company declined to comment.
The new kiosk will occupy a slightly larger footprint than the one it will replace, while the existing seating area will move a little closer to the platform edge.
Starbucks did not say when the new-look kiosk will reopen.
While it is closed, the nearest Starbucks to Preston railway station can be found a short walk away on Fishergate.
