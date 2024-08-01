Preston Starbucks branch at Preston railway station closes for refurbishment

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A branch of Starbucks in Preston has closed for refurbishment.

The coffee kiosk at Preston railway station closed this week while work takes place to update the outlet to Starbucks’ latest ‘concept’ design.

Documents submitted to Preston City Council state that the new-look refreshment stop - which will remain in the same location on platform 4 - will “enhance the customer experience and introduce new products to the current range”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Starbucks kiosk at Preston railway station has temporarily closed while work takes place to renovate itThe Starbucks kiosk at Preston railway station has temporarily closed while work takes place to renovate it
The Starbucks kiosk at Preston railway station has temporarily closed while work takes place to renovate it | LEP

What’s changing?

The Lancashire Post asked the coffee retailer for further details about what difference customers could expect, but was told the company declined to comment.

The new kiosk will occupy a slightly larger footprint than the one it will replace, while the existing seating area will move a little closer to the platform edge.

Starbucks did not say when the new-look kiosk will reopen.

While it is closed, the nearest Starbucks to Preston railway station can be found a short walk away on Fishergate.

Related topics:Lancashire PostPrestonStarbucks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.