Friend of Jay Slater describes Lancashire teenager’s disappearance in Tenerife as 'suspicious and weird'
The 19-year-old was last heard from at 8.15am on Monday when he called his friend Lucy Mae to tell her he had gotten lost while walking back to his accommodation.
He had gone to stay with people he had met at the New Rave Generation music festival earlier that day.
The teen had missed the bus meaning he had embarked on a journey expected to take 11 hours on foot.
Speaking to The Sun, she said her friend “wasn’t stupid” and added: “There’s something weird going on. It is suspicious. In two days you’re telling me someone’s not seen him.
“There’s a restaurant 10 minutes away that he would have seen or walked past. It’s suspicious and it’s weird.”
Jay’s last known location was on a path in the mountainous Rural de Teno national park in the north-west of the island. Police in Tenerife said they are "doing everything possible" to find the missing teen.
A Civil Guard spokeswoman in Tenerife said: "A specialist Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group called the Greim have been mobilised.
"A police helicopter is also out and focusing on the area around the village of Masca.
"Other emergency services including firefighters have also been mobilised.
"Everything possible is being done to try to find the missing man."
Snapchat footage of Jay the night before he went missing was shared by family and friends.
His family hoped the video would help search volunteers by showing them what the 19-year-old holidaymaker was wearing when he disappeared.
The video was taken on Sunday evening (June 16) and shows Jay enjoying his holiday as he laughs and smiles on camera.
His mum Debbie, who was said to be 'in bits', flew out to the island to help the search for her son.
Ms Duncan told the PA News Agency: "It’s just traumatic and it doesn’t feel real. It’s just awful, it’s horrendous.
"He’s just a great person who everyone wanted to be with. He’s good looking, he’s a popular boy.”
She added that the police leading the search had been "very good". A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”
