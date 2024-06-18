Lancashire teenager, 19, missing in Tenerife as family and friends launch desperate appeal
Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from at around 8am on Monday.
His friend Lucy - who he had gone to the island with to attend the ‘New Rave Generation’ (NRG) music festival - said he had called her to say he was lost, needed a drink of water and had 1% battery on his phone.
His phone then died at around 8:50am, with his last known location registered in the 'Rural de Teno' park - a mountainous area that is popular with hikers.
Lucy said he had gone to stay with some people he had met on the holiday.
However, she said Mr Slater seemingly did not realise how far away they were from where he was staying, and set out on Monday morning to walk home.
Lucy is now leading a frantic search effort, with Jay's mother Debbie and brother Zak flying out to join her.
She told the BBC she had spent "all day up this mountain" looking for him, and was about to head out to resume the search.
Police meanwhile said they were doing “everything they could” to help find Jay.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."
