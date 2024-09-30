Prolific shoplifter from Chorley banned from entering Asda, Aldi, Co-Op and Spar
Angela Prescott, 45, of Southport Terrace, Chorley, has been given the CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting for which she is currently serving a 16-week prison sentence after being convicted in August.
Prescott was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court earlier this month with the conditions that she is prohibited from entering any Asda, Aldi, Co-Op or Spar in Lancashire including any carparks attached to those stores.
PC Fitzsimmons from Chorley’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "I hope that this result gives the community and businesses of Chorley, and the rest of Lancashire, some reassurance. We will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity."
Operation Vultureis Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.
"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly. I will continue to scrutinise the Constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime."