Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Chorley has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Angela Prescott, 45, of Southport Terrace, Chorley, has been given the CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting for which she is currently serving a 16-week prison sentence after being convicted in August.

Angela Prescott, 45, of Southport Terrace, Chorley, has been given the CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting for which she is currently serving a 16-week prison sentence after being convicted in August. | Lancashire Police

Prescott was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court earlier this month with the conditions that she is prohibited from entering any Asda, Aldi, Co-Op or Spar in Lancashire including any carparks attached to those stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Fitzsimmons from Chorley’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "I hope that this result gives the community and businesses of Chorley, and the rest of Lancashire, some reassurance. We will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity."

Operation Vultureis Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly. I will continue to scrutinise the Constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime."