Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some residents in Lancashire believe tougher punishments would deter prolific shoplifters - but others believe it wouldn’t solve the underlying issues.

The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette launched a special campaign earlier this week to raise awareness of 'silent' crimes.

The focus of the campaign is to highlight crimes that often go unreported or are insufficiently investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data showed shoplifting in the Lancashire had hit a record high, with a 20 per cent increase year on year | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after new data showed shoplifting in the county had hit a record high, with a 20 per cent increase year on year.

Richard Lawton, a volunteer at the Street Angels charity shop on Talbot Road in Blackpool, revealed the lengths thieves will go to get when they want.

“We have had a shoplifter come in with a knife and try to rob the shop,” he said.

“Another tactic is for them to come in as part of a massive crowd, like ten of them and try sticking items down their jackets.

“We have reported some incidents by dialling 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store subsequently purchased a CCTV system costing more than £1,500 as a result of the thefts.

Lancashire Police said shoplifting was a key priority and that they were working with local businesses to tackle the issue.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are working closely with retail stores to combat shoplifting which can not only impact business bottom lines but can also pose a threat to shop staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Neighbourhood officers have been working covertly for many months now and our results are only achievable with the support of the staff from the retail stores.

“We will continue to deploy officers covertly and will provide updates on arrests and sentencing.”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said shoplifting was a “national epidemic”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added shoplifting was a “national epidemic”.

He said: “Lancashire Constabulary is working hard through Operation Vulture to respond to these concerns and continue to improve the service it's delivering for victims of crimes that damage businesses and distress staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the launch of Op Vulture in March of this year, I am delighted to see there have been over 1,400 positive outcomes for shoplifting offences for shoplifting offences, including charges, arrests and behaviour orders.

“As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live and work is my primary aim.”

Following the launch of the campaign, we asked our readers if they thought tougher punishments would deter prolific shoplifters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Simpson, from Preston, explained that he had worked in retail throughout his life and that more needed to be done to stop shoplifters.

He said: “While shoplifting has got worse, it hasn't just appeared. It has always been a thing.

“The fact is nowadays we just don't tackle it the same way. When I started we were actively encouraged to deter shoplifters.

“People like this have an easy way out as there is no comeback. We need to stop being so soft. It amazes me how they just get away with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Charnock believed offenders should be given different amounts of community service depending on how much they stole.

He said: “Get them sweeping the streets, gardens, parks and cleaning graffiti.

“If they fail to attend then double their sentence.

“It is a crime where repeat offenders commit the most thefts because punishment is so weak.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Simpson agreed, saying: “Make them sweep the roads and pick litter up for a month. If they reoffend, give them a hand brush instead of a sweeping brush.”

Others believed that tougher punishments would not fix the problem.

John Warnock said: “The underlying causes would still be there e.g. cost of living crisis, drug and alcohol addiction. poverty.

For some it will get them off the streets with three meals a day and a bed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Higginbottom said: “No because they are shoplifting because they can not afford to eat.”

Lee Brown said: “Absolutely not. The nature of addiction will outweigh any punishment.”

Kaylee Whittam: “With the cost of living, I think there will be a lot more shoplifting unfortunately.”

Do you think tougher punishments would deter prolific shoplifters? Let us know in the comments.