A large number of officers, including armed response units, descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock at around 9am on Thursday (June 22).

A cordon was put in place around the area and police evacuated a number of buildings, including the Civic Centre council offices, St Mary's Community Centre and Job Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers later confirmed a 59-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene under the Explosives Act.

A large number of police descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

At around 7pm, police said the cordon had been lifter and residents who had been evacuated were now able to return to their homes

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A number of police officers will remain in the area as reassurance and anyone with information or concerns should feel free to approach them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support while we dealt with this complex and fast-moving incident.”

A cordon was put in place around the area and police evacuated a number of buildings

The force confirmed counter-terrorism officers were leading the investigation, but the incident was not thought to be terror-related.

In a press conference, Supt Gary Crowe said a “quantity of items of concern” were found during the pre-planned warrant.

“These included suspicious chemicals and potential explosive equipment,” he added.

Officers later confirmed a 59-year-old man from Leyland was arrested under the Explosives Act

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers including specialists from the military’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal are in attendance at the address and are working to make the items and materials safe.

“As a precaution, several properties have been evacuated and a cordon remains in place.”

South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher raised the incident in Leyland in Parliament earlier in the morning and praised Lancashire Police for its actions.

Speaking in Business Questions, Katherine said: “This morning, I was contacted by members of Leyland Police who have executed a warrant on a property in Leyland, and discovered items of such concern that they arrested a gentleman at the property and have put an extensive cordon preventing people for their own safety in the Broadfield Drive area of Leyland.

Police confirmed “quantity of items of concern” were found during the pre-planned warrant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Could the Leader of the House advise me how I best communicate with the Minister for Policing my gratitude for the swift action that Lancashire Police have taken today, which has almost certainly kept the British public safe.”

In reply Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt: “First of all, can I say that I hope all will be well in the honourable lady's constituency and she has arrived at her own solution to her question.

“I will make sure that the policing minister has heard her remarks today and I think on behalf of the whole house, we should thank the proactive policing from her local force and all that they are doing in this ongoing investigation and to keep the community safe.”

Speaking afterwards Katherine added: “I am being kept up to date by Lancashire Police who are doing a magnificent job in Leyland at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad