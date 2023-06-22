A large number of officers, including armed response units, descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock at around 9am on Thursday (June 22).

A cordon was put in place around the area and police evacuated a number of buildings, including the Civic Centre council offices, St Mary's Community Centre and Job Centre.

Officers later confirmed a 59-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene under the Explosives Act.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

In a press conference held near the cordon, Supt Gary Crowe said a “quantity of items of concern” were found during the pre-planned warrant.

“These included suspicious chemicals and potential explosive equipment,” he added.

“Officers including specialists from the military’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal are in attendance at the address and are working to make the items and materials safe.

“As a precaution, several properties have been evacuated and a cordon remains in place.”

The cordon was expected to remain in place on Friday (June 23) while searches of the property continued.

The force also confirmed the investigation was being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

Speaking at the conference, Det Chief Insp Scott Waddington said: “The suspect is in custody. We’re going to interview that suspect and relevant questions will be asked. We will try to gain more information.

“What we are confident of is that the evidence would suggest there is no other persons involved, there is no other addresses involved, and we’re very comfortable at this moment in time with the investigation so far.”

Supt Crowe added they were “all working with an abundance of caution to protect the community and the responders that are here”.

“I think it’s fair to say that out of that abundance we will always treat something as potentially dangerous until disproved otherwise,” he said.

When asked if he was surprised at what officers discovered in the address, he said: “I don’t think we were surprised because we had got the warrant out for a reason, so we had half an idea of what we would come across.