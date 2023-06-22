A large number of officers, including armed response, descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock at around 9am.

Police have placed a cordon around the area and evacuated a number of homes and buildings, including the Civic Centre council offices, St Mary's Community Centre and Job Centre.

A man was arrested under the Explosives Act after police discovered a number of ‘suspicious items’ at a home in Nursery Close, opposite the fire station. He remains in custody.

Emergency services descended on the scene in Leyland on Thursday morning

The area remains in lockdown and the bomb squad are working at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We executed a warrant at an address on Nursery Close in Leyland at around 6am this morning (Thursday, June 22nd) and at the address we found a number of suspicious items.

“A 59-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene under the Explosives Act, and he remains in custody.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to the scene

“Emergency services remain at the scene and a number of properties have been evacuated.”

A local councillor said police are investigating 'suspected bomb-making equipment' discovered in a house close to the Civic Centre.

"No explosions, no injuries, police have just made a discovery,” said Councillor Matthew Tomlinson.

"As a result a precautionary cordon of 100m around the house is in place, which includes the Civic Centre. And because it affects West Paddock it may lead to delays when travelling through the town.”

Katherine Fletcher, MP for South Ribble, added: “I am being kept updated by Lancashire Police about a major incident in the centre of Leyland this morning.

“There is a large cordon around the Broadfield Drive area of the town that extends into the civic centre.

“A man has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at an address.