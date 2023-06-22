News you can trust since 1886
Leyland 'major incident': Latest pictures as police and bomb disposal unit cordon off scene and lock down buildings

A bomb disposal unit has arrived at the scene of a ‘major incident’ in Leyland this morning.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

A large number of officers, including armed response units, descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock at around 9am.

Police have placed a cordon around the area and evacuated a number of buildings, including the Civic Centre council offices, St Mary's Community Centre and Job Centre.

These are our latest pictures from the scene.

Leyland 'major incident'

A large number of officers, including armed response units, descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock at around 9am.

A man has reportedly been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at an address, according to local MP Katherine Fletcher.

Leyland 'major incident'

A man has reportedly been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at an address, according to local MP Katherine Fletcher.

Leyland 'major incident'

A man has reportedly been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at an address, according to local MP Katherine Fletcher.

The area remained in lockdown just before 11am

Leyland 'major incident'

The area remained in lockdown just before 11am

