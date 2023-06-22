Leyland 'major incident': Latest pictures as police and bomb disposal unit cordon off scene and lock down buildings
A bomb disposal unit has arrived at the scene of a ‘major incident’ in Leyland this morning.
A large number of officers, including armed response units, descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock at around 9am.
Police have placed a cordon around the area and evacuated a number of buildings, including the Civic Centre council offices, St Mary's Community Centre and Job Centre.
These are our latest pictures from the scene.
