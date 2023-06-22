News you can trust since 1886
Leyland 'major incident': Man arrested under Explosives Act with bomb squad on scene and buildings evacuated

Police have arrested a man under the Explosives Act after finding a number of suspicious items at an address in Leyland.
By Adam Lord
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:56 BST

A large number of officers, including armed response units, descended on the area around Broadfield Drive and West Paddock at around 9am.

Police have placed a cordon around the area and evacuated a number of buildings, including the Civic Centre council offices, St Mary's Community Centre and Job Centre. A bomb disposal unit is also on site.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “You may have noticed a police presence in the area close to Broadfield Drive in Leyland so we wanted to let you know what is going on.

Police at the scene on Thursday morningPolice at the scene on Thursday morning
“We executed a warrant at an address on Nursery Close in Leyland at around 6am this morning (Thursday, June 22nd) and at the address we found a number of suspicious items.

“A 59-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene under the Explosives Act, and he remains in custody.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and a number of properties have been evacuated.”