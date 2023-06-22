News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Nicola Bulley: TikTok ghoul ‘suing Lancashire Police’ after being arrested for ‘stalking residents’ in village where mum-of-two went missing

A TikTok ghoul says he is suing Lancashire Police after they arrested him on suspicion of stalking residents in the village near where Nicola Bulley’s body was discovered.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:10 BST- 3 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:11 BST

Curtis Arnold, 34, hit out at Lancashire Police after they took him into custody for a second time on Sunday (June 18) and banned him from entering the county as part of his bail conditions.

The Youtuber said police had also ordered him not to make any further videos about Nicola’s death and claimed they had only detained him to stop him from attending her inquest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told the SWNS press agency: “I already have a civil case against Lancashire Police for last time’s unlawful arrest. This is no different.

Mum of two Nicola Bulley, whose inquest will be held next week (Credit: Lancashire Police)Mum of two Nicola Bulley, whose inquest will be held next week (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Mum of two Nicola Bulley, whose inquest will be held next week (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

“They arrested me to keep me away from the Inquest.”

Curtis was arrested last Sunday after cops spotted his car near St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mum was found.

The YouTuber claimed he had been driving to Blackpool to film a thunderstorm before traffic cops pulled him over after tailing him for a few miles.

Lancashire Police confirmed his arrest and said he is now banned from entering the county as part of his bail conditions as investigations continue.

The scene on the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley disappeared (Credit: PA)The scene on the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley disappeared (Credit: PA)
The scene on the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley disappeared (Credit: PA)
Read More
Two-day inquest to answer questions about Nicola Bulley's final movements
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Curtis, who made several videos about 45-year-old Nicola’s disappearance on January 27, said he has also been ordered not to create any more content about her.

He said in a recent clip: “When they read out the details of the arrest they just said, ‘This guy’s been seen in the area of St Michael’s on multiple occasions and made videos on the area.

“‘Multiple people who live there basically feel distressed and they feel like the guy is harassing them, stalking them.’ That was the basis of the arrest.

The mother-of-two'S body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, 23 days after she went missing in St Michael’s on WyreThe mother-of-two'S body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, 23 days after she went missing in St Michael’s on Wyre
The mother-of-two'S body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, 23 days after she went missing in St Michael’s on Wyre

“I’m not allowed to do videos on all these different people who have been named. Basically, they’re people who live in St Michael’s, I think.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ve obviously all put in their own report about what they know of me.”

The blogger was one of several social media influencers who flocked to the village as conspiracy theories gathered pace about where the mum-of-two could be.

He was first arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice after uploading a clip of police recovering Nicola’s body on February 19.

Family and friends from Nicola Bulley’s home town in Essex paid tribute to her with a giant mural and a candlelit vigil (Credit: Danny Bench)Family and friends from Nicola Bulley’s home town in Essex paid tribute to her with a giant mural and a candlelit vigil (Credit: Danny Bench)
Family and friends from Nicola Bulley’s home town in Essex paid tribute to her with a giant mural and a candlelit vigil (Credit: Danny Bench)

Curtis, who is a barber by trade, claimed police had put a “mark” on his car and said he was shocked at being taken into custody again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said of his arrest: “I’m in shock, like genuinely in shock.

“There is no hidden agenda, there is no sort of thing where I’ve been stalking a particular person that you guys don’t know about.

“Those videos that you see are what the stalking is.”

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: “On Sunday (June 18) officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, on suspicion of stalking.

“The man, who is from Swindon, has now been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His bail conditions have been set to prevent the interference or intimidation of any witness, including a number of people from the village of St Michaels on Wyre, and to not enter Lancashire for any reason other than to travel directly through the county without stopping.

“The man will report every Wednesday to Swindon Gable Cross Police Station.”