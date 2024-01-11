Characterful 3 bed Chorley cottage with open plan design, classic features, and private garden for sale
Rose Cottage is a little slice of modern real estate heaven.
On the market for offers in excess of £260,000 with Forbes Estate Agent, this three-bed Chorley cottage is a stunning stone-built property, featuring a conservatory overlooking the private rear gardens, a spacious and modern open-plan design, a fitted kitchen, a lounge with feature stone fireplace, a four-piece family bathroom, and a bucolic garden with patio. Take a look around...
Still looking for that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the markets...
Historic 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Sublime semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with modern finish and south facing garden on the market
Spacious 4 bed Chorley semi detached family home with uber modern interior and south facing garden for sale