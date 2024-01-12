News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Magical 2 bed Preston home with unique style, open plan design, and stunning garden on the market

A more magically characterful home you'll not find.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £220,000 with Michael Bailey Estates, this utterly spectacular two-bed Preston home is about as unique as properties get, featuring an individualistic style, a gorgeous kitchen, and a stunning garden. Take a look around...

Still looking for the right home? Check out these other properties up for sale...

Historic 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Spacious 4 bed Chorley semi detached family home with uber modern interior and south facing garden for sale

Sublime semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with modern finish and south facing garden on the market

1. Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estates)

Photo Sales

2. Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estates)

Photo Sales

3. Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estates)

Photo Sales

4. Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estates)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPrestonMoney