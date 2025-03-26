'We're born and bred here': Fine & Country open new Fylde Coast sales branch

Fine & Country has launched a new sales branch on the Fylde Coast

Covering a service area with around 80,000 residents, including popular patches such as Lytham St Annes and Poulton-le-Fylde, where the average house price is approximately £330,000, the new Fine & Country Fylde Coast branch will bring a new approach to the real estate market in the area.

With a focus on sales, the team is strategically positioned to meet the needs of buyers and sellers in what is one of Lancashire’s most competitive markets, incorporating approximately 30,000 properties in the region.

“Within my role as an estate agent on the Fylde Coat now approaching 20 years, it’s not just a job to me,” said Sales Manager Paul Hardy. “It’s a genuine passion that I have for property, meeting people, and building relationships. Every day is different and it’s a job I fully enjoy.

“You meet so many different people from so many different walks of life, different circumstances,” added Paul. “My biggest enjoyment in the role is, forest and foremost, winning someone’s business of an amazing property, but the flip side of that is representing a buyer and seeing it all the way through from taking a property on the market to getting a buyer involved and making someone’s dreams come true.

“At Fine & Country on the Fylde Coast we are different - we offer a bespoke marketing package that’s catered to vendors’ individual needs for the property, videography - floor-plans, drone shots - and a strategy,” Paul said. It’s not just putting a property on the market at a price, there’s a strategy from day one to put the property in its best light from day one with a clear plan in place.

“We have a huge network of buyers internationally that we are linked to that are potentially looking at retiring to the Fylde Coast, and why wouldn’t you?” he continued. “A seafront apartment for a million pounds? We have those buyers on board, active, ready and waiting to come and view your properties.

“You’re exposed to people that have got millions in the bank that are looking at buying or adding to a property portfolio here on the Fylde Coast. We’ve done some extensive research over the last 6 months or so, a full market report on the area, and there are some magnificent outstanding properties here and we’ve noticed there’s an awful lost for sale but not many selling.

“What we can offer here at Fine & Country is to help you with that. The marketing packages and strategies we’ve got in place… you deserve to have that.

“I’m born and bred here; it’s an amazing place to live that I, for one, probably take a little bit for granted. Some of the things we have here on the Fylde Coast - the seafront, the sunsets, award-winning parks, the Pleasure Beach, the Sandcastle, fantastic schools and colleges, and outstanding golf courses.”

