I visited Lancashire's poshest village and I can see why homes here are so expensive and in-demand!
Having earned the distinctive honour of being named in The Telegraph's list of the 48 poshest villages in the country, Wiswell was Lancashire’s only entry to make the grade, meaning that I couldn't resist a visit to the quaint location causing such a splash.
With a population of around 1,000 people, the settlement is small but extremely charming... if a little quiet. And, while most of the residents will have surely been out at work during my visit, the whole place had a friendly air of sleepiness to it.
Boasting an award-winning pub and restaurant called the Freemasons Arms - itself consistently ranked in the top 50 gastropubs in the country - Wiswell is teeming with interesting homes and views of the surrounding rolling countryside.
And, while there are unlikely to be any bass-thumping nightclubs opening in Wiswell anytime soon, The Freemasons does an excellent job of being something of a central gathering point in the village in which time seemed to stand pleasantly still.
It was no mystery as to why Wiswell has earned back-to-back spots on The Telegraph’s list of the country’s poshest villages - the place is extremely appealing given its gorgeous views, quiet lifestyle, and the aforementioned Freemasons.
But such amenities come at a price - the average home here goes for around £608,333 - and in Wiswell, said to have taken its name from Old Molly’s Well later known as the wise woman’s well, affluence is implied.
Sitting on the edge of the scenic Forest of Bowland, which was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1964 and which therefore provides some absolutely stunning scenic walks, Wiswell is also accessible to places such as Manchester, Blackburn, and Preston via nearby Whalley Railway Station.
Safe to say the village has definitely earned its spot on the list and continued status as Lancashire’s poshest postcode.
