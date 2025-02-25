Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025
A Lancashire curry house has scooped a top culinary award at the 2025 Nation’s Curry Awards, beating off competition from across the country to win the prestigious title and cement itself as a go-to spot for North West foodies.
The Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant, located in Blackburn, won the ‘Pakistani restaurant of the year’ award at the ceremony, which saw countless other top-end restaurants and beloved local establishments honoured.
The annual event celebrates and showcases the outstanding standard of subcontinental cooking across the UK whilst also encouraging the next generation of talented chefs to continue the industry’s ever-growing legacy.
