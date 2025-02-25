Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire-based curry restaurant has won a national award for its food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lancashire curry house has scooped a top culinary award at the 2025 Nation’s Curry Awards, beating off competition from across the country to win the prestigious title and cement itself as a go-to spot for North West foodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant | Google

The Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant, located in Blackburn, won the ‘Pakistani restaurant of the year’ award at the ceremony, which saw countless other top-end restaurants and beloved local establishments honoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event celebrates and showcases the outstanding standard of subcontinental cooking across the UK whilst also encouraging the next generation of talented chefs to continue the industry’s ever-growing legacy.

Also, be sure not to miss...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad