I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:58 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 11:02 GMT

There really is only one word: wow.

On the market for £2.5m with Fine & Country (but sold subject to contract), this utterly spectacular 5 bed detached Weeton mansion is the envy of Lancashire.

Comfortably one of the North West's finest homes, this place features a traditional style with a modern finish, state-of-the-art technology.

It also boasts an indoor swimming pool, a home gym, a games room, a home office, a gorgeous main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a separate detached two bed cottage, four garages, and sprawling grounds including a paddock, five acres of woodland, and 1.5 acres of potential development land.

As the estate agents say, this is ‘the most fabulous and private family home’. Take a look around...

