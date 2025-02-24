Greggs has announced a brand new menu item which now available to customers at selected stores across the UK.

After what Greggs have called ‘buzz on TikTok’, the UK bakery chain have announced that their new mac & cheese is now for sale across the country at selected Greggs stores and bakeries.

“We know exactly why you’re here…” read a Greggs statement. “You’ve seen the buzz on TikTok, and you just can’t resist trying it for yourself. It’s true our Mac & Cheese is a thing of absolute beauty, but what’s the secret that has the UK’s mouth watering?

“This isn’t what you’re used to: our Mac & Cheese is delicious pasta smothered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce, topped with a blend of Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese,” it continued. “And just when you think it can’t get any better, we add a crunchy layer of ciabatta breadcrumbs and a sprinkle of parsley.”

Greggs have said that the mac & cheese is baked fresh in store everyday, resulting in a ‘warm box of gooey, crispy and oh-so-tasty comfort food’ which is now available in some 300 selected shops from £4.55 (£5.75 for a meal including a drink).

Greggs

Here’s where to secure one for yourself:

Bristol

Bristol, U1 St James Crt

Bristol, U6 Transom Hse, Victoria St

Bristol, S20 Venue, Merlin Rd Drive Thru

Fieldfare, Harlequin BP

Bristol, U5 The Square, 1 Temple Qu

Greggs @ Sainsbury's Emersons Green

Greggs @ Tesco Extra Brislington

Greater Manchester

Ashton Under Lyne, 34 Staveleigh Way

Bury, 16 Princess Pde, Mill Gate SC

Salford, 104 Mather Way

Swinton, 30 The Pde

Middleton, U28 Middleton SC

Manchester, Airp T1 Arrivals

Manchester, 998 Ashton New Rd

Manchester, U5 Thorncliffe House

Manchester, U4, 1 Hardman Boulevard

Salford, U4 Seaford Rd

Manchester, 93 Piccadilly

Manchester, Concourse Ksk, Victoria

Wythenshawe, UA, The Hub, Ledson Rd

Bolton, Bolton Interchange

Irlam Gateway SS Drive Thru, Lverpool Rd

Greggs @ Asda Eastlands

Greggs @ Tesco Extra Oldham

Manchester, U5 St Marys Gate

Bolton, Logistics North Drive Thru

Salford, Media City CP

Stockport, 209 Stockport Rd

Bolton, UA, Bolton Gate RP

Greggs @ Tesco Walkden

Greggs @ Tesco Failsworth

Rochdale, U22 Riverside Walk

Lancashire

Burnley, 69 The Mall, Charter Wlk S

Lancaster Uni, 8 Alexandra Sq

Blackpool, 1 Welbeck Ave

Preston, U4 Tulkth Mill RP, Blackpo

Burnley, Trafalgar St

Fulwood, U5 Eastway RP

Blackpool, UB Squires Gate RP

Blackburn, UC Crabtree St

Blackpool, U5 Tram Station

Burnley, Rossendale Road SS

Merseyside

Huyton, 45 Derby Rd

Kirkby, 11 Saint Chads Pde

Liverpool, U5 Brownlow Hill

Liverpool, 38 Old Hall St

Liverpool, 2A Catharine St

Liverpool, U9 Great Homer, District

Liverpool, Queens Square Bus Statio

Greggs @ Asda Huyton

Liverpool, U14 Central Station, Rnl

Liverpool, John Lennon Airport

Greggs @ Tesco Birkenhead

Tyne and Wear

North Shields, 40 Bedford St

Gateshead, Interchange SC

Hebburn, U21 St James Mall SC

Jarrow, 17 Bede PCT

Sunderland, Park Lane Interchange

Sunderland, Cafe Mall, The Bridges

Newcastle, U1B Haymarket

Newcastle, 31 Quayside

Newcastle, Airport

Jarrow, U2 Bede IE

Gateshead, Metrocentre, Blue Mall

Gateshead, U3 Saltmeadows Rd

Team Valley, U4 Maingate

Newcastle, U2 Wellbar Central

Longbenton, Quorum Retail Pde

Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru

South Shields, Interchange, Fowler

Newcastle, U9 Central Station

Greggs @ Asda Boldon

Greggs @ Tesco Extra Kingston Park