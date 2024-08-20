I think it's rare that homes like this uber deluxe 4-bed open plan super-property come to the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 09:35 BST

This home is the epitome of modern luxury.

On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

As the estate agents say: “It’s rare that properties of this type and quality come to the market.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Have a look around...

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the L.E.P’s free football emails

Still looking to tour a few more local properties? Be sure not to miss some of the other recent homes we’ve featured...

Will anybody buy this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden on the market

Supreme 3-bed detached Chorley family home with slick interior & south-facing landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire seaside town named house price hotspot as property prices soar according to national estate agent

Magical 3-bed detached Longridge family home with conservatory & lovely garden on the market for bargain price

I think this dream 4 bed Fulwood family home with peaceful landscaped garden on the market ticks all the boxes

Super spacious complete package 5 bed detached Preston family home with private garden for sale

. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales

. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales

. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodSouth Ribble