On the market for £485,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed Clayton le Woods home features a welcoming entrance porch and hallway, an open-plan lounge/diner with fireplace, a stylish breakfast kitchen, two ground floor bedrooms, a utility room, further spacious bedrooms, a generous driveway, and a private rear garden with decking and lawn. Take a look around...
Still after that perfect home? Check out these other properties on the market...
Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with deluxe modern open plan layout & huge private garden on the market
Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale
Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden up for sale
Massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design and front & rear gardens up for sale