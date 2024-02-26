News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Ultra modern chalet style 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with open plan design & large garden up for sale

This home is the epitome of modern family living, a chalet-style detached home which has been gracefully extended amidst picturesque surroundings.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 10:48 GMT

On the market for £485,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed Clayton le Woods home features a welcoming entrance porch and hallway, an open-plan lounge/diner with fireplace, a stylish breakfast kitchen, two ground floor bedrooms, a utility room, further spacious bedrooms, a generous driveway, and a private rear garden with decking and lawn. Take a look around...

Still after that perfect home? Check out these other properties on the market...

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with deluxe modern open plan layout & huge private garden on the market

Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden up for sale

Massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design and front & rear gardens up for sale

1. Lancaster Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. Lancaster Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. Lancaster Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. Lancaster Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesLeylandLancashire