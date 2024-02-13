News you can trust since 1886
Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden up for sale

Take a tour of this incredible detached 5 bed Leyland family home with modern finish, contemporary design, orangery, charming bedrooms, and sprawling garden.

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 13:05 GMT

On the market for £600,000 with Ben Rose, this spectacular Leyland home features a welcoming reception hall, an open staircase, numerous reception rooms with fireplaces, a dining room, a modern open plan kitchen, a utility room, an orangery, large bedrooms including a main with fitted wardrobes, and a gorgeous rear garden. Take a look around...

