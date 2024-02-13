On the market for £600,000 with Ben Rose, this spectacular Leyland home features a welcoming reception hall, an open staircase, numerous reception rooms with fireplaces, a dining room, a modern open plan kitchen, a utility room, an orangery, large bedrooms including a main with fitted wardrobes, and a gorgeous rear garden. Take a look around...
