Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden on the market
Take a tour of this incredible detached 5 bed Leyland family home with modern finish, contemporary design, orangery, charming bedrooms, and sprawling garden.
On the market for £600,000 with Ben Rose, this spectacular Leyland home features a welcoming reception hall, an open staircase, numerous reception rooms with fireplaces, a dining room, a modern open plan kitchen, a utility room, an orangery, large bedrooms including a main with fitted wardrobes, and a gorgeous rear garden. Take a look around...
