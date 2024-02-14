News you can trust since 1886
Massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design and front & rear gardens up for sale

This home is surprisingly spacious.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 13:35 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Purple Bricks, this detached home boasts not only two reception rooms and a modern kitchen, but three double bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and large gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

