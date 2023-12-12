Space age style 4 bed detached Grimsargh family home with modern open plan layout and garden pizza oven for sale
This stunning and modern space-age style family home is a sight to behold, combining modern living with a touch of class.
On the market for offers in excess of £289,000 with Strike, this four-bed detached Grimsargh home is immaculate, featuring a spacious interior, elegant designs, a large family room, a modern fitted kitchen diner, huge bedrooms including a main with en suite, a double driveway, and a splendid garden with outdoor kitchen boasting its own pizza oven. Take a look around...
