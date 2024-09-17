This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £410,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous 4-bed detached Tarleton cul-se-sac home boasts a cosy family sitting room with bay window, stylish design throughout, a fitted kitchen diner, a large dining area, a downstairs WC, a main bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite, and a garden with patio and large lawn.
