Spectacular million-pound Penwortham mansion with ultra modern design & stunning landscaped garden up for sale

This home is described as a ‘stunning family home set behind private gates on one of the most desirable roads in Penwortham’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 09:38 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £1.25m with Michael Bailey, this five ben Penwortham mansion is spectacular from start to finish. Words can barely do it justice. Take a look around...

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

1. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

2. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

3. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

4. Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

