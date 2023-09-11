Historic detached 4 bed thatched roof Chorley family home with huge lush garden on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £750,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this gorgeous, unique, charming, thatched-roof property in Chorley is regarded as one of the area’s finest homes, featuring a breathtaking rustic design, a living room with a cathedral-style beamed ceiling with gallery landing, a dining room, a conservatory, a cinema/family room, a games room, a contemporary kitchen with central island, and a wonderful garden. Take a look around...
