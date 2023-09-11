News you can trust since 1886
Historic detached 4 bed thatched roof Chorley family home with huge lush garden on the market

With its origins dating back as far as the 16th century, this beautiful property was rebuilt in 1986.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £750,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this gorgeous, unique, charming, thatched-roof property in Chorley is regarded as one of the area’s finest homes, featuring a breathtaking rustic design, a living room with a cathedral-style beamed ceiling with gallery landing, a dining room, a conservatory, a cinema/family room, a games room, a contemporary kitchen with central island, and a wonderful garden. Take a look around...

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

1. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

