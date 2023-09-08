News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Detached 4 bed Kirkham mansion with modern design, landscaped gardens, and pizza oven on the market

Named Apple Cross, this property is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST

On the market for £650,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this gorgeous bucolic four-bed detached Kirkham home dates back to the 1960s but is the peak of modern living, featuring electric gates and a sweeping driveway, a huge and spacious interior, and mature tiered landscaped gardens with a pergola and a pizza oven. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

Family-perfect 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price

Charming detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale

New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

1. New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

2. New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

3. New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

4. New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:KirkhamLeylandPreston