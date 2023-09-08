Detached 4 bed Kirkham mansion with modern design, landscaped gardens, and pizza oven on the market
On the market for £650,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this gorgeous bucolic four-bed detached Kirkham home dates back to the 1960s but is the peak of modern living, featuring electric gates and a sweeping driveway, a huge and spacious interior, and mature tiered landscaped gardens with a pergola and a pizza oven. Take a look around...
