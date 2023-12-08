News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Spacious 3 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with huge potential and massive private garden for sale for bargain price

This home may need a little work, but it has bags of potential.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:46 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 08:43 GMT

On the market for £155,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this spacious three-bed Ashton on Ribble home is the ideal starter property, boasting plenty of potential for a cut price, with a huge garden thrown in for good measure. Take a look around...

Still looking for the right home for you? Check out these other local properties on the market…

Stunning 4 bed detached Chorley barn conversion with uber modern design, open plan kitchen, and huge garden for sale

Chorley’s most colourful home: charming 3 bed family property with modern design and private garden up for sale

Eye catching 4 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan kitchen and southwest facing garden up for sale

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AshtonChorleyLeyland