Eye catching 4 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan kitchen and southwest facing garden up for sale
What a lovely home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £310,000 with Entwistle Green, this striking four-bed detached Leyland family home is picture perfect, featuring a spacious lounge, a modern fitted kitchen diner, large bedrooms (all doubles) including a main with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, an integral garage, and a generous southwest-facing garden. Take a look around...
