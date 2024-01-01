News you can trust since 1886
Sleek and stylish 4 bed Walton le Dale family property with spacious design and private garden for sale

Located on a quiet cul de sac, this modern family home is a classic property perfect for a growing family.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Roberts & Co., this stylish four-bed detached Walton-le-Dale home features a stunning dining kitchen, a spacious living room, large bedrooms and a sleek bathroom suite, a downstairs toilet, gardens to the front and rear, and a driveway and garage. Take a look around...

