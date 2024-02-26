On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Roberts & Co., this stylish four-bed detached Walton-le-Dale home features a stunning dining kitchen, a spacious living room, large bedrooms and a sleek bathroom suite, a downstairs toilet, gardens to the front and rear, and a driveway and garage. Take a look around...
