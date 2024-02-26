News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Sleek and stylish 4 bed Walton le Dale family home with uber spacious design and private garden for sale

Located on a quiet cul de sac, this modern family home is a classic property perfect for a growing family.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 09:20 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Roberts & Co., this stylish four-bed detached Walton-le-Dale home features a stunning dining kitchen, a spacious living room, large bedrooms and a sleek bathroom suite, a downstairs toilet, gardens to the front and rear, and a driveway and garage. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with deluxe modern open plan layout & huge private garden on the market

Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden up for sale

Massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design and front & rear gardens up for sale

1. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales

2. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales

3. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales

4. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GardensLancashireProperty