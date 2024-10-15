This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous and huge 4 bed Fulwood family home is all about its size. A huge detached property, it boasts large bedrooms, a detached garage, two bright reception rooms, and a sprawling private rear garden.
As the estate agents say: “Welcome to your dream family home, nestled in the highly desirable and family-friendly area of Fulwood in Preston. This spacious detached residence offers an exceptional blend of comfort, style, and convenience, making it the perfect setting for your family's next chapter.”
