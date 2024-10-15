Preston property: gigantic dream 4 bed detached Fulwood family home with huge garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th May 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 12:52 BST

This modern detached home is ready-made for a young family, featuring oodles of space and plenty of potential for someone to really put their stamp on it.

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous and huge 4 bed Fulwood family home is all about its size. A huge detached property, it boasts large bedrooms, a detached garage, two bright reception rooms, and a sprawling private rear garden.

As the estate agents say: “Welcome to your dream family home, nestled in the highly desirable and family-friendly area of Fulwood in Preston. This spacious detached residence offers an exceptional blend of comfort, style, and convenience, making it the perfect setting for your family's next chapter.”

This home’s a stunner, so why not take the full tour?

Have a look around...

1. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

